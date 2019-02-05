+1 Share Pin 0 Shares

In pictures: Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong-un impersonators cause a stir

This now seems like as if Rodrigo Duterte being the Philippine President and Kim Jong-Un the North Korean leader have been out on the Hong Kong’s street and they have been posing for the pictures and also toasting each other while having a dinner containing fried chicken. But if is looked forward on a closer inspection, this situation turned out being the pair which in fact is a couple of some impersonators. Here you meet the guys who now go by the name of Howard X and Cresencio Extreme.

Amy J Madison Amy is journalist who has been working in different countries. She puts light on latest world trends and serve as an analyst See author's posts