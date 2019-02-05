Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong-un
In pictures: Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong-un impersonators cause a stir

This now seems like as if Rodrigo Duterte being the Philippine President and Kim Jong-Un the North Korean leader have been out on the Hong Kong’s street and they have been posing for the pictures and also toasting each other while having a dinner containing fried chicken.  But if is looked forward on a closer inspection, this situation turned out being the pair which in fact is a couple of some impersonators.  Here you meet the guys who now go by the name of Howard X and Cresencio Extreme.

 

Amy J Madison

Amy is journalist who has been working in different countries. She puts light on latest world trends and serve as an analyst

See author's posts

